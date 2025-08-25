Do I deserve to be a victim of 'mob justice': BNP leader Fazlur Rahman

Recalling that he had fought the liberation war 54 years ago for the independence of the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Fazlur Rahman asked the nation whether he has the right to live in this country and whether the globally condemned practice of ‘mob justice’ can be carried out against him.

If the answers are ‘no,’ he urged people to protest against such acts.

Fazlur Rahman is an adviser to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Yesterday, Sunday, the BNP served him a show-cause notice on allegations of making ‘indecent and misleading remarks’ about the July uprising. Since midnight, a group of people have been staging a protest in front of his Segunbagicha residence in the capital, demanding his arrest.

In this situation, Supreme Court lawyer Fazlur Rahman spoke to newspersons at the court premises on Monday afternoon.