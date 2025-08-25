Do I deserve to be a victim of 'mob justice': BNP leader Fazlur Rahman
Recalling that he had fought the liberation war 54 years ago for the independence of the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Fazlur Rahman asked the nation whether he has the right to live in this country and whether the globally condemned practice of ‘mob justice’ can be carried out against him.
If the answers are ‘no,’ he urged people to protest against such acts.
Fazlur Rahman is an adviser to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Yesterday, Sunday, the BNP served him a show-cause notice on allegations of making ‘indecent and misleading remarks’ about the July uprising. Since midnight, a group of people have been staging a protest in front of his Segunbagicha residence in the capital, demanding his arrest.
In this situation, Supreme Court lawyer Fazlur Rahman spoke to newspersons at the court premises on Monday afternoon.
Expressing concern for the safety of himself and his wife and children, he said, “O people of Bangladesh, I fought for you 54 years ago. Today, the very children who chant slogans against me—I fought to create an independent country for you. Do I deserve a dishonourable death at your hands?”
Fazlur Rahman said, “If you think I am speaking against the country or opposing your actions, file a case against me, arrest me, punish me. But to create a mob at my own house to kill me, which for the past year in Bangladesh and in the world has become the most infamous name, ‘mob justice’, can it be carried out against me, and will it be carried out? I want to ask the people of Bangladesh this question.”
Fazlur Rahman also held a press conference at the Law Reporters Forum office in front of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association. He was accompanied by his wife and son at the press conference.
He said, “People of Bangladesh, know this: my life is in great danger. I love the Liberation War; I love the people of my country… I am a human being. I have the right to live.”
In response to a question on whether he would file a general diary (GD), BNP leader Fazlur Rahman said, “I will not file a GD; even if they kill me… I will not file any GD.”
Fazlur Rahman further said, “My primary work is to do politics. I practice law to manage my personal life and livelihood. Yesterday an incident occurred. Around five 5:00pm I heard that the party had issued me a show-cause notice—my party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). At 9:00 pm, I received a document from the party. …I saw that the party had issued a show-cause notice against me for certain actions and statements, asking for a reply. This is a very normal occurrence. If a political party feels that one of its members has made some mistakes or deviations, it can issue a show-cause notice. They did so to me. I want to make it clear that I will respond to the party. I will tell the party everything it wants to know. Afterwards, the party will make its decision against me. But as of now, I am still within the party, and I remain an adviser to the party chairperson.”
In reply to a question on whether he found any link between the show-cause notice and the students’ movement, Fazlur Rahman said, “I will not say now that I see a link with the show-cause. But they have already targeted many people… I am just Fazlur Rahman, an ordinary man; they are even throwing shoes at great people. …My point is, they will throw shoes, they will say things—that they will do. People will judge them. But coming in front of my house to kill me or to deny me my fundamental rights—I want to inform the nation of this. Let them throw shoes at me or hold processions, that they can do. If necessary, if I have said something against them, let them go and file a case against me.”
In reply to another question, Fazlur Rahman said, “I have spoken about the security concerns of my life. I have the right to live in this country. I am a freedom fighter. …Now, regarding what is happening in front of my house, I am informing the nation, the country, and the security forces through you.”