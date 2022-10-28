Politics

AL council on 24 December: Obaidul Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The 22nd national council of the ruling party, Awami League, will be held on 24 December. The decision was taken on Friday evening in a meeting of the central executive committee with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at Gonobhaban.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader revealed the decision to the media at a recess of the meeting.

He said the AL president, Sheikh Hasina, has directed to form a council preparatory committee.      

Obaidul Quader said, "This year the council will be held in a single day at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. We, however, will hold the council, maintaining austerity due to the global crisis. We will reduce the cost for the event. The council will be held without much fanfare."

When asked if the foreign guests will be invited, the general secretary replied they haven't decided this yet, adding that a rally will be held in Chattogram on 4 December -- where the PM will join in person.  

When asked about the expired committees of different associate bodies of AL, Obaidul Quader said the office secretary, Biplob Barua, has been instructed to take decision over the issue.   

Sheikh Hasina was elected president and Obaidul Quader general secretary in the 21st council in 2019.  

Read more from Politics
Post Comment