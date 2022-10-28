AL council on 24 December: Obaidul Quader

Obaidul Quader said, "This year the council will be held in a single day at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. We, however, will hold the council, maintaining austerity due to the global crisis. We will reduce the cost for the event. The council will be held without much fanfare."
When asked if the foreign guests will be invited, the general secretary replied they haven't decided this yet, adding that a rally will be held in Chattogram on 4 December -- where the PM will join in person.
When asked about the expired committees of different associate bodies of AL, Obaidul Quader said the office secretary, Biplob Barua, has been instructed to take decision over the issue.
Sheikh Hasina was elected president and Obaidul Quader general secretary in the 21st council in 2019.