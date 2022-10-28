AL council on 24 December: Obaidul Quader

The 22nd national council of the ruling party, Awami League, will be held on 24 December. The decision was taken on Friday evening in a meeting of the central executive committee with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at Gonobhaban.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader revealed the decision to the media at a recess of the meeting.

He said the AL president, Sheikh Hasina, has directed to form a council preparatory committee.