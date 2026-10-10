Ex-BCL leader Mahfuzul Haider dies in Kolkata
Mahfuzul Haider Chowdhury (Roton), former general secretary of now-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, has passed away. He was 48 years old.
He died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Kasba area of Kolkata.
Two former members of parliament from the Awami League (activities banned) confirmed that Mahfuzul Haider had long been suffering from stomach cancer.
Following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August 2024, Mahfuzul Haider Chowdhury went to India. After his cancer diagnosis, his treatment initially began in Chennai. He was later shifted to Kolkata, where he had been undergoing treatment at Ruby General Hospital.
Mahfuzul Haider Chowdhury served as the central general secretary of the Chhatra League (now banned) from 2006 to 2011. He was an alumnus of Dhaka University.
He is survived by his wife and two children.