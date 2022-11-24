PM seeks vote for 'boat' in next national polls

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina today urged the people to vote for her party's election symbol "boat" to give her government another chance to serve the nation, as she addressed a grand rally there beginning the nationwide electoral campaign ahead of the 12th parliamentary election likely to be held in early 2024.

"I want you to promise that you will vote for the 'boat' to give the Awami League another scope to serve you as you did in the last election," she said.