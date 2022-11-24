PM seeks vote for 'boat' in next national polls

The prime minister reminded all that BNP did not give anything to the people rather they resorted to the politics of killing, torture and filing false cases one after another alongside making their own fortunes by plundering public money, trading arms and siphoning off money.
"BNP did nothing for people except murder, repression, jail terms and making people disappear," she said, referring to her government's massive development works across the country which helped Bangladesh become a developing country. Alongside, she elaborated their plans to transform Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041.
The premier alerted the countrymen about rumours about the reserve and liquidity in banks spread by the BNP-Jamaat clique, saying don't pay heed to the rumours as Bangladesh is in a strong position economically and has no crisis of money in the bank while the world has been going through an economic recession.
"We have no problem with money in banks as we have enough money," she said.
The gathering at the Jashore district stadium and its surrounding areas turned into a sea of human as people from all strata including leaders and activists of the AL, its front and associate bodies from Jashore and its adjoining districts thronged in thousands to see and hear the prime minister after five years.
As Sheikh Hasina got on the boat-shaped stage at 2.38 in the afternoon, she was welcomed by chanting various slogans.