835 UPs go to polls Thursday

Though the election commission earlier announced the schedule for 848 UPs in the second phase election, it postponed polls in seven UPs and cancelled the election in one UP.
Since all contenders in five other UPs have already been elected unopposed, the balloting will be held in 835 UPs on Thursday, according to the EC's factsheet.
More than 41,000 candidates including 3,310 chairman contenders are contesting in the countrywide second phase UP election. Some 28,747 candidates are contesting for the member posts, while 9,161 women contestants for the reserved seats in the UPs.
But 203 member candidates and 73 women candidates for reserved seats were elected unopposed in this phase. There are nearly 16.6 million voters - 8,405,831 men, 8,189,379 women and 16 transgender (Hijra) - under 8,492 polling stations in the UPs.