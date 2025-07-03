Politics

BNP to hold emergency press conference in afternoon

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold an emergency press conference on the country’s ongoing political situation this afternoon.

The press conference will be held at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan at 1:00 pm.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will speak at the press conference, BNP assistant office secretary Taiful Islam Tipu said.

Earlier on Monday, BNP held another emergency press conference on the ongoing political situation.

