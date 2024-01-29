12th parliamentary election
BNP to investigate polls violence
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) formed an 11-member committee to investigate the violence including attack on minorities that took place ahead and after the 12th parliamentary elections, held on 7 January.
BNP vice chairmen Nitai Roy Chowdhury has been made the convener of the committee, the party said in a press release on Monday.
The other members are BNP chairperson's advisory council member Sukomal Barua, Bijan Kanti Sarkar, former Supreme Court Bar Association general secretary Ruhul Quddus Kajal, BNP religious affairs assistant secretary Amlendu Das, assistant organising secretary Jayanta Kumar Kundu, executive committee members Nipun Roy Chowdhury and Ramesh Dutta, former president of Jubo Dal Albert de Costa, Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Welfare Front member secretary SN Tarun Dey and Jubo Dal assistant information and research affairs secretary Partha Dev Mandal.
The statement further said members of the minority communities have come under widespread attacks ahead and after the election, and they also face barbaric suppression and torture.
BNP alleged that leaders and activists of Awami League have attacked, vandalised and looted the houses of minority community people at different places of the country, and also threatened them to leave the area. That is why BNP formed the committee to investigate these incidents, it read.
The committee will visit the areas affected by polls violence and file a written report to the BNP acting chairman within 10 days, according to the press release.