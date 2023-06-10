DMP permits Jamaat rally at Engineers Institute auditorium

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has been granted permission to hold a rally at The Institute of Engineers' auditorium in Dhaka, reports UNB.
The party's Dhaka south unit will hold the rally at 2:00 pm on Saturday to press for the release of the party chief, Shafiqur Rahman, the reinstatement of the caretaker government system, and measures to control price hikes.
The programme was initially planned for 5 June but was later rescheduled for 10 June after the police refused to grant permission to hold it on a working day.
Jamaat, at one stage, announced its intention to hold the rally without the authorities' consent.
However, it backtracked from that stance at the eleventh hour and deferred the programme to 10 June.
After days of suspense, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has finally given its nod to the rally on Friday.