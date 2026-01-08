Jamaat calls for withdrawal of ‘partisan’ DCs and SPs ahead of election
Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded the withdrawal of ‘partisan’ deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs), alleging that there is no equal opportunity for all participants in the electoral field.
The party raised this demand during a meeting with the chief election commissioner (CEC) on Wednesday afternoon. However, it did not submit any list of ‘partisan’ DCs and SPs to the election commission on that day.
A five member delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami met with the CEC, AMM Nasir Uddin on Wednesday. Afterwards, the party’s nayeb-e-ameer, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, briefed journalists on the issues discussed.
He stated that if the forthcoming election were to be an “arranged” election, the country would face an existential crisis.
Earlier, on the previous day, on Tuesday, the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Islami Andolon Bangladesh had also met the CEC and expressed concerns regarding the fairness of the election.
Those two parties likewise alleged that the administration was leaning in favour of a particular side.
Voting in the 13th parliamentary election is scheduled to take place on 12 February. Election campaigning has not yet begun.
Nevertheless, even at this early stage, several political parties have raised concerns about the lack of a level playing field and the overall credibility of the electoral process.
Prior to the announcement of the election schedule, the interim government had reorganised the field administration. Transfers and postings at the field level of the police were carried out through a lottery system.
Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher alleged that there had been significant discrimination during the scrutiny of nomination papers.
He said that similar incidents had resulted in different decisions. According to him, this was due to the appointment of ‘partisan’ deputy commissioners in various areas.
He added that they had informed the CEC that such DCs and SPs must be removed and replaced with neutral officials.
In response to a question from journalists, Taher said that after further observation they would submit a list of ‘partisan’ DCs and SPs to the CEC.
Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher further stated that they had told the CEC, there was currently no ‘level playing field’ ensured.
He also said that he had called the interim government’s information adviser yesterday to complain that Bangladesh Television (BTV) had not acted in a neutral manner.
The Jamaat-e-Islami leader added that some leaders were being provided with extensive security, while others of a similar status were not receiving comparable protection.
This, he said, was undermining the level playing field and sending a misleading message to the public.
He also alleged that one political party was distributing agriculture cards and family cards, which he described as a clear violation of the electoral code of conduct. According to him, the CEC assured them that action would be taken in this regard.
Referring to Jamaat-e-Islami’s demand for the installation of CCTV cameras in all polling centres, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said that the EC had stated that CCTV coverage would be ensured in 90 per cent of polling stations.
Other members of the Jamaat-e-Islami delegation included assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad, Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, central committee member Mobarak Hossain and lawyer Shishir Monir.