Jamaat calls for withdrawal of ‘partisan’ DCs and SPs ahead of election

Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded the withdrawal of ‘partisan’ deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs), alleging that there is no equal opportunity for all participants in the electoral field.

The party raised this demand during a meeting with the chief election commissioner (CEC) on Wednesday afternoon. However, it did not submit any list of ‘partisan’ DCs and SPs to the election commission on that day.

A five member delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami met with the CEC, AMM Nasir Uddin on Wednesday. Afterwards, the party’s nayeb-e-ameer, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, briefed journalists on the issues discussed.

He stated that if the forthcoming election were to be an “arranged” election, the country would face an existential crisis.