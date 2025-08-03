None in Bangladesh can resist Chhatra Dal: JCD President Rakibul
A rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has begun at Shahbagh in Dhaka, marking the anniversary of the July uprising.
The event commenced around 2:30pm today, Sunday, with a speech from JCD central President Rakibul Islam.
In his opening remarks, Rakibul said, “No one in Bangladesh has the power to stop Chhatra Dal. Those who seek to destabilise the country should know that if Chhatra Dal wants, it can uproot such conspirators. If Tarique Rahman, the guardian of our organisation, gives the order, our leaders and activists can blockade the entire country.”
BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to address the rally virtually as the chief guest. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is present as a special guest, along with several central BNP leaders who will also speak at the event.
Already present on the stage are BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin, and several other senior leaders. Former JCD President Kazi Rawnakul Islam and former General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamal, among other former leaders of the student organisation, were also on stage.
The rally, presided over by JCD President Rakibul Islam, is being conducted by the organisation's general secretary Nasir Uddin.
Since morning, leaders and activists of JCD's central committee, various units of Dhaka, and districts and upazila across the country have been arriving at the rally venue. A stage has been set up in Shahbagh facing towards the TSC.
Participants arrived with national and party flags tied around their heads and foreheads, wearing headbands featuring JCD’s name and logo. Many were seen holding the flags of Chhatra Dal and BNP.
The JCD men were chanting various slogans in name of Tarique Rahman.