None in Bangladesh can resist Chhatra Dal: JCD President Rakibul

A rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has begun at Shahbagh in Dhaka, marking the anniversary of the July uprising.

The event commenced around 2:30pm today, Sunday, with a speech from JCD central President Rakibul Islam.

In his opening remarks, Rakibul said, “No one in Bangladesh has the power to stop Chhatra Dal. Those who seek to destabilise the country should know that if Chhatra Dal wants, it can uproot such conspirators. If Tarique Rahman, the guardian of our organisation, gives the order, our leaders and activists can blockade the entire country.”

BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to address the rally virtually as the chief guest. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is present as a special guest, along with several central BNP leaders who will also speak at the event.