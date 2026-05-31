Zia’s martyrdom anniversary
PM Tarique Rahman sees tough times ahead, warns against spending critical time carelessly
Prime Minister and BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Chairman Tarique Rahman today, Sunday, said that his government is committed to fulfilling all expectations of the country’s people.
“The current government is running the state being inspired by the philosophy of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and the main objective of the government is to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people through implementing the BNP’s election manifesto,” he said.
The prime minister made the remarks while taking part in a discussion as the chief guest at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the city this afternoon.
The ruling BNP organised the discussion marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.
Speaking on the occasion, Tarique Rahman sought all-out cooperation from the party leaders, workers and supporters in running a ‘successful government stating that “very difficult times lie ahead’.
“I would like to tell everyone- our leaders, activists and supporters- that an extremely difficult time lies ahead of us. At the same time, it is also a very important period. If we spend this crucial and difficult time carelessly, the country would suffer irreparable damage. The damage may not affect you personally, but it will affect the country and future generations,” he said.
“So, let us work to build the country in the way Shaheed Zia wanted and move it forward along the path he envisioned. We are trying to govern the country following that very direction,” the prime minister continued.
Recalling Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, he said, “Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman just wanted to make the country self-reliant by gradually moving every sector of the country forward. We have adopted every guideline of Shaheed Zia in the manifesto that the people of Bangladesh voted for in the 12 February elections”.
Addressing the party men, Tarique Rahman said, “The government will do its work. You are also a member of the ruling party. The government can succeed only when you as a worker of this party continue to support every correct initiative undertaken by the government.”
Noting that the efforts of the government alone would not be enough, he said, “We have 214 MPs and 50 cabinet members, including myself. But our programmes will not succeed through our efforts alone. We need the support of all of you.”
Highlighting the role of leaders and activists of BNP and its all affiliated and associated bodies, including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Mohila Dal, Lawyers’ Forum, Tanti Dal and Sramik Dal, during 12 February elections to ensure the victory, the prime minister called upon them to continue working with the same dedication they demonstrated before the election.
“Just as you worked tirelessly before the election and helped the party achieve victory, the work did not end with that victory. We must continue that hard work. We became victorious through the election; now we must become a successful government in the eyes of the people by successfully implementing our goals and programmes,” he said.
Achieving success would not be possible through the efforts of MPs and cabinet members alone, the prime minister said, adding, “It will only be possible when leaders and activists of BNP across the country work at field level to implement and make these programmes successful.”
Describing the current government as a political government with its own ideology, policies and manifesto, he said, “The manifesto that we presented to the people of the country before the 12 February elections, the people saw, heard and understood that manifesto or plan. And on 12 February, they voted in favour of the ‘sheaf of paddy’ according to their decision and gave the ‘sheaf of paddy’ the responsibility to implement that plan.”
The manifesto was BNP’s manifesto until 12 February, he said, adding, but after the election results became clear on February 13 and it was evident that the people had given overwhelming support to this plan, it became the manifesto of the people.
“Therefore, as a government of a political party, it is our responsibility as a political government to implement it,” the Prime minister added.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to restoring democracy and improving justice, education and healthcare, Tarique Rahman said, “The aspirations of people were not fulfilled after the War of Liberation. Over the past 17 years, the nation has witnessed how democracy, justice, education and healthcare were diminished”.
In this context, he said, “The BNP government has assumed responsibility at a difficult and crucial time. If we proceed carelessly during this period, the country and future generations will suffer irreparable damage.”
Emphasising the importance of family education in preventing social degradation, he said, “After returning to the country, I felt that there has been some decline in family-based education. Relevant authorities have been instructed to work toward strengthening social and family values.”
Recalling the memories of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, the prime minister said, “The world recognised Bangladesh through Ziaur Rahman. For many people, Bangladesh meant Ziaur Rahman. As his son, that makes me proud.”
On the occasion of the party founder’s 45th death anniversary, Tarique Rahman urged party leaders and activists to take a pledge.
“By the grace of Almighty Allah and with the support of the people, Alhamdulillah, we carried out a successful movement on 5 August, 2024. With the support of the people, we also, Alhamdulillah, successfully passed through the 12 February 2026 election,” he said.
“Let us now try together to implement the manifesto that the people of Bangladesh voted for so that we can complete the job of a successful government. Only then, I believe, we will be able to show full respect to Shaheed Zia on 30 May,” the BNP chairman said.
With BNP Secretary General and LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the chair, BNP Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Begum Selima Rahman and AZM Zahid Hossain, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Dhaka North BNP Convener Aminul Haque, Dhaka South BNP Member Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin, Swecchasebak Dal President SM Zilani, Jubo Dal General Secretary Nurul Islam Nayan and JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib took part in the discussion.
BNP Publicity Affairs Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku conducted the event.
Besides, Economist Professor Mahbub Ullah, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Mamun Ahmed, National University Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Md Lutfor Rahaman and Bangladesh Open University (BOU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dil Rowshan Zinnat Ara Nazneen discussed the life and contributions of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.
Earlier, one-minute silence was observed in memory of the BNP founder. A special Munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.