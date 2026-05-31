PM Tarique Rahman sees tough times ahead, warns against spending critical time carelessly

Prime Minister and BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Chairman Tarique Rahman today, Sunday, said that his government is committed to fulfilling all expectations of the country’s people.

“The current government is running the state being inspired by the philosophy of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and the main objective of the government is to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people through implementing the BNP’s election manifesto,” he said.

The prime minister made the remarks while taking part in a discussion as the chief guest at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the city this afternoon.

The ruling BNP organised the discussion marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarique Rahman sought all-out cooperation from the party leaders, workers and supporters in running a ‘successful government stating that “very difficult times lie ahead’.