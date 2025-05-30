Not true that no party wants elections in December other than one: Gono Forum
Gono Forum has said the statement made by the chief advisor of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus during his Japan visit that no party other than one wants the elections in December, is not true. It said that Gono Forum has been demanding that reforms necessary for free, fair and credible elections be carried out so the election could be held in December.
Gono Forum's presidium council meeting was held in the afternoon today, Friday, at the party's central office. Presidium council member SM Altaf Hossain chaired the meeting which was also attended by the party's general secretary Md Mizanur Rahman, presidium council members Subrata Chowdhury, Jaglul Haider Afrik, Mesbahuddin, Mustaq Ahmed, Suraiya Begum, Selim Akbar, Shah Nuruzzaman and others.
A press release of Gono Forum, outlining the issues discussed in the meeting, stated that the statements made by the chief advisor and other advisors regarding the election appeared vague and confusing. This was creating a division among active political parties.
Gono Forum leaders said that to reap the benefits of the mass uprising, it is essential to establish democracy, the rule of law, and voting rights in the country. The government has failed to adopt a clear framework for the necessary reforms or implement any concrete plans to this end. It is unfortunate that the blame for this failure is being shifted onto political parties.
The party also noted that recent discussions about the resignation of the chief advisor and meetings between the government and certain political parties have further disheartened the nation. Gono Forum stated that the government’s decision not to invite them to the latest meeting between the chief adviser and political parties indicates an attempt to create divisions among active political forces.
Gono Forum leaders further stated that in the past nine months, the government had failed to take effective steps to restore law and order and resolve instability in public administration. Additionally, no necessary reforms or visible efforts had been made to ensure free, fair, and credible elections. As a result, public support for the government was declining, while distrust was growing both among political parties and in the public mind.
At the meeting of the Gono Forum presidium council, a demand was made for the immediate announcement of a concrete election roadmap. It also called on all to remain vigilant so that the national unity forged through the mass uprising in July to establish democracy and good governance in the country was not destroyed by any evil forces.