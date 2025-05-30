Not true that no party wants elections in December other than one: Gono Forum

A press release of Gono Forum, outlining the issues discussed in the meeting, stated that the statements made by the chief advisor and other advisors regarding the election appeared vague and confusing. This was creating a division among active political parties.

Gono Forum leaders said that to reap the benefits of the mass uprising, it is essential to establish democracy, the rule of law, and voting rights in the country. The government has failed to adopt a clear framework for the necessary reforms or implement any concrete plans to this end. It is unfortunate that the blame for this failure is being shifted onto political parties.

The party also noted that recent discussions about the resignation of the chief advisor and meetings between the government and certain political parties have further disheartened the nation. Gono Forum stated that the government’s decision not to invite them to the latest meeting between the chief adviser and political parties indicates an attempt to create divisions among active political forces.