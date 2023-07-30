Politics turns from ‘peaceful’ to forceful

The hard line adopted by the police was noticeable during BNP’s sit-in programme at the city’s entry points. The police repeatedly clashed with BNP leaders and activists at five points at least. And Awami League also took to the streets “on alert”, leaders and activists of its affiliated organisations armed with sticks, breaking into clashes at several points. Observing this role of the police and the ruling quarters, political analysts feel that the government is now taking up a hard line towards the opposition’s programmes.
After gathering thousands of people together at a grand rally in Dhaka, on the very next day, Saturday, BNP took up sit-in programmes at four entry points to Dhaka. The presence of its leaders and activists at these points was not significant. They could not remain at these spots long in face of police obstacles and the vigilance of the Awami League men.
BNP had announced they would stage the sit-in for five hours, starting from 11:00 in the morning, but only managed to stay half an hour in some places and an hour in some. In Matuail, repeated clashes ensued with the police. The police used tear gas and rubber bullets in Matuail and Dholaikhal.
During the clashes in Dholaikhal, BNP’s standing committee member Gayeswar Chandra Roy was injured, and in Gabtoli, BNP’s Dhaka city North leader Amanullah Aman was wounded, along with many others. BNP central leaders feel these incidents will go in favour of the party. However, the turnout of the party men at the sit-ins, just a day after the grand rally, was not very significant. They had to leave the venues within a very short time. So there was also discussions within the party that this situation may have a negative impact on the morale of the leaders and workers.
BNP does not want to relent in its programmes for even a single day. That is why even on Saturday, a holiday for Ashura, they held their sit-in programme
A standing committee member of BNP, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they were now planning to have a series of Dhaka-centric programmes on a daily basis. They plan possible road and railway blockades, siege of the secretariat, siege of the election commission and the prime minister’s office and such programmes.
BNP does not want to relent in its programmes for even a single day. That is why even on Saturday, a holiday for Ashura, they held their sit-in programme. After the clashes on Saturday, however, they took a break for Sunday and called for rallies in the cities and districts on Monday. While announcing this programme on Saturday night, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that since Awami League had declared demonstrations for Sunday, they would not hold programmes on the same day because they wanted to avoid clashes.
However, other than the clashes at several areas on Saturday, there had been incidents in the capital city where passenger buses had been set on fire. BNP and the ruling party are blaming each other for the incidents of arson.
BNP leaders, however, feel that they have been holding peaceful rallies and marches since December. Following the clashes during the Saturday sit-in programmes, the government will try to rake up its old allegations against BNP. There is also concern within the party whether they have stepped into the government’s trap at this stage of the movement.
BNP central leaders, though, feel that the incidents that took place during the sit-in programmes, will create a negative impression in the public mind towards the government. This will do no damage to BNP. So far the government hadn’t been hindering BNP’s rallies and marches. In fact, the police had even provided protection to an extent. But police adopted a stern stance on Saturday, pouncing on the BNP men the moment that they gathered.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, two Awami League policymaking level leaders said that BNP is aiming its programmes towards important installations in Dhaka. They will try to create unrest. The law enforcement agencies have been told to take a strict stand against this. Awami League too will resist the opposition programmes.
These statements of the Awami League leaders were echoes at the party’s press conference on Saturday afternoon. At the press conference, the party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader said, “I clearly want to state that BNP’s arson terrorism has started again. Bangabandhu’s soldiers, Awami League men, will not remain silent. We will carry out our duty. We will remain in the field till the election. We will resist the arson terrorism.”
The election is not that far away. Analysts see BNP and Awami League heading towards confrontation over the issue of election time government. Neither side are relenting from their stands or are taking any initiative for dialogue. BNP remains steadfast in its on-point demand for the resignation of Sheikh Hasina’s government. Awami League remains inflexible in its stand not to give in to BNP’s demands. Both sides want to win the fray on the streets. Such attitudes are increasing the chances of conflict as was seen on Saturday during BNO’s sit-in.
Political analysts feel that both sides should hold dialogue and sort things out. If they do not take up peaceful means for a solution, uncertainty will increase over where the situation will head. The common people are concerned over what turn the circumstances will take.