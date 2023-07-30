Politics turns from ‘peaceful’ to forceful

BNP does not want to relent in its programmes for even a single day. That is why even on Saturday, a holiday for Ashura, they held their sit-in programme. After the clashes on Saturday, however, they took a break for Sunday and called for rallies in the cities and districts on Monday. While announcing this programme on Saturday night, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that since Awami League had declared demonstrations for Sunday, they would not hold programmes on the same day because they wanted to avoid clashes.

However, other than the clashes at several areas on Saturday, there had been incidents in the capital city where passenger buses had been set on fire. BNP and the ruling party are blaming each other for the incidents of arson.

BNP leaders, however, feel that they have been holding peaceful rallies and marches since December. Following the clashes during the Saturday sit-in programmes, the government will try to rake up its old allegations against BNP. There is also concern within the party whether they have stepped into the government’s trap at this stage of the movement.

BNP central leaders, though, feel that the incidents that took place during the sit-in programmes, will create a negative impression in the public mind towards the government. This will do no damage to BNP. So far the government hadn’t been hindering BNP’s rallies and marches. In fact, the police had even provided protection to an extent. But police adopted a stern stance on Saturday, pouncing on the BNP men the moment that they gathered.