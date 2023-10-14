BNP on hunger strike for permanent release of Khaleda Zia

BNP leaders and activists are observing hunger strike demanding permanent release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and her advanced treatment abroad.
The hunger strike began in front of BNP's central office in Naya Paltan in the capital at around 11:15am on Saturday. The programme will continue till 2:00pm, BNP has said.
Party central leaders took postion on the stage erected in front of the party office. BNP standing committee members including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were present.
Expressing solidarity with the demand, leaders of different professional bodies were delivering speeches.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment for over two months at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was admitted to the hospital on 9 August.
The BNP leader's medical board has for long been recommending that she undergo a liver transplant at a hospital abroad.
As per recommendation of the medical board, Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Iskandar applied to the home ministry on 25 September seeking permission for her treatment abroad. But the government rejected her application.
Now BNP has been observing various programmes demanding treatment of former prime minister Khaleda Zia abroad.