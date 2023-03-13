Current EC following in footsteps of the predecessor

The election commission (EC) identified 14 challenges for holding the 12th parliamentary election in a fair manner. They also identified some solutions to these problems. The first one was ‘to implement the suggestions most of the stakeholders made during the dialogue with eminent citizens and political parties within the framework of the constitution and the electoral laws ’.

The EC, however, has not taken any initiative to implement those suggestions.

The commission led by chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal held a series of dialogues with stakeholders immediately after it had sworn in.

Nearly a year has elapsed since the initiative and the election is only 10 months away. Under these circumstances, questions have arisen as to whether the incumbent commission is walking along the same route the previous commission, led by KM Nurul Huda, had taken.