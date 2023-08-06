Awami League to deliver electoral message to grassroots leaders

The ruling Awami League is organising a special extended meeting at the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban today, Sunday, to activate the grassroots leaders and activists ahead of the next parliamentary election.
Leaders of all levels and public representatives have been called in the wake of the elections, the movement of the opposition including BNP and the strong activities of the western countries over the election.
Sources in Awami League said it would be difficult for them to win without a united Awami League if BNP participates in the election. Awami League needs to be united too if BNP wants to resist elections.
As a result, the party has to be more organised compared to the previous times if it wants to keep dominance on the streets as well as in the election.
So grassroots leaders have been called to inject enthusiasm among them in a bid to deliver an electoral message.
Awami League policymakers said the conflicts inside Awami League and at the grassroots level have been intensified during the 15-year term of Awami League. Many grassroots leaders may have grievances. Misunderstanding may be resolved if their grievances are expressed in front of party chief Sheikh Hasina. If any intervention is required, that may also come up for discussion in today's meeting. So the meeting is important.
