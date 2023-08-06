Awami League to deliver electoral message to grassroots leaders

The ruling Awami League is organising a special extended meeting at the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban today, Sunday, to activate the grassroots leaders and activists ahead of the next parliamentary election.

Leaders of all levels and public representatives have been called in the wake of the elections, the movement of the opposition including BNP and the strong activities of the western countries over the election.

Sources in Awami League said it would be difficult for them to win without a united Awami League if BNP participates in the election. Awami League needs to be united too if BNP wants to resist elections.

As a result, the party has to be more organised compared to the previous times if it wants to keep dominance on the streets as well as in the election.