BNP seeks DMP permission for rally in Nay Paltan or Suhrawardy Udyan

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has sought permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold a rally in the capital’s Nay Paltan or Suhrawardy Udyan.
The opposition party sent a letter to the DMP commissioner on Monday.
BNP said in the letter that it wants to hold a rally either at Naya Paltan or at Suhrawardy Udyan.
DMP’s public relations division confirmed receiving of the BNP’s letter seeking permission for a rally.
Previously, BNP announced it would hold a rally in Dhaka on 27 July.