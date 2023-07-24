Politics

BNP seeks DMP permission for rally in Nay Paltan or Suhrawardy Udyan

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has sought permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold a rally in the capital’s Nay Paltan or Suhrawardy Udyan.

The opposition party sent a letter to the DMP commissioner on Monday.

BNP said in the letter that it wants to hold a rally either at Naya Paltan or at Suhrawardy Udyan.

DMP’s public relations division confirmed receiving of the BNP’s letter seeking permission for a rally.

Previously, BNP announced it would hold a rally in Dhaka on 27 July.

