Attempt underway to make Pro-Pakistan politics relevant again: Chhatra Shakti

Referring to the university’s heritage, Hasib Al Islam said, “At Dhaka University, various parties and groups often want to deny Madhur Canteen and the martyrs of 1971, while many become agitated at the mention of the Raju Memorial Sculpture, which stands against terrorism. We want to say clearly that Madhu Da belongs to us, and so does the Raju Memorial Sculpture. We want to preserve every symbol and every tradition of Dhaka University’s movements and struggles.”

Before the press conference began, Chhatra Shakti leaders and activists lit candles at the memorial in tribute to the martyrs of the July uprising.

They also performed three songs: “Kandari Hushiar”, “Teer Hara Ei Dheu-er Sagar Pari Dibo Re” and “Muktir Mandir Sopan Tole”.

Among others, Jatiya Chhatra Shakti Central President Abu Bakar Majumdar, Central Organising Secretary Abu Touhid Md Siam and Dhaka University unit General Secretary Raiyan Ferdous attended the programme, along with leaders and activists from various levels of the organisation.