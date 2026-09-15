Jinnah’s photo at DUCSU museum
Attempt underway to make Pro-Pakistan politics relevant again: Chhatra Shakti
The Jatiya Chhatra Shakti has criticised the display of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s photograph at the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) museum and what it described as his “heroic” portrayal.
The organisation alleged that an attempt was being made to make pro-Pakistan politics relevant again through the move.
Leaders of Chhatra Shakti made the remarks at a press conference held at 8:00 pm on Monday at the “July Nirbhik” memorial, which is under construction on the Mall Chattar of Dhaka University.
At the press conference, Chhatra Shakti Central General Secretary Tahmid Al Muddassir Chowdhury said, “When the birthdays or death anniversaries of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Jogendra Nath Mandal, Maulana Bhashani or Abul Hashim come around, does it not occur to you (DUCSU) to put up their photographs or remember them? Yet Jinnah’s photograph is put up and celebrated at DUCSU.”
He added, “We have never seen DUCSU organise any discussion about those who fought for this land, its people and the independence of this Bengali territory.”
At the press conference, Hasib Al Islam, president of the organisation’s Dhaka University unit, alleged that DUCSU’s current leadership was working to serve the interests of a particular political group.
He further said DUCSU had undertaken some initiatives for students’ welfare, but overall had undermined the institution’s political stature and credibility.
Referring to the university’s heritage, Hasib Al Islam said, “At Dhaka University, various parties and groups often want to deny Madhur Canteen and the martyrs of 1971, while many become agitated at the mention of the Raju Memorial Sculpture, which stands against terrorism. We want to say clearly that Madhu Da belongs to us, and so does the Raju Memorial Sculpture. We want to preserve every symbol and every tradition of Dhaka University’s movements and struggles.”
Before the press conference began, Chhatra Shakti leaders and activists lit candles at the memorial in tribute to the martyrs of the July uprising.
They also performed three songs: “Kandari Hushiar”, “Teer Hara Ei Dheu-er Sagar Pari Dibo Re” and “Muktir Mandir Sopan Tole”.
Among others, Jatiya Chhatra Shakti Central President Abu Bakar Majumdar, Central Organising Secretary Abu Touhid Md Siam and Dhaka University unit General Secretary Raiyan Ferdous attended the programme, along with leaders and activists from various levels of the organisation.