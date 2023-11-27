JaPa unveils names of candidates, Raushan’s seat empty

Jatiya Party (JaPa) has announced the names of its candidates for 287 constituencies out of 300 for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election slated for 7 January.
JaPa Secretary General Mujibul Haque alias Chunnu announced the names in a press conference at the party chairman’s Banani office on Monday evening.
He said the names of the candidates for the remaining seats will be announced later. Party chairman GM Quader was not present there.
JaPa’s main patron Raushan Ershad has not collected the nomination paper so far.
However, the Jatiya Party has not selected any candidate for the Mymensingh-4 constituency, which is the electoral area of Raushan Ershad.
Speaking about this, JaPa Secretary General Mujibul Haque said Raushan Ershad is the party’s main patron. She has not collected the nomination form so far. We haven’t nominated any candidate in that seat showing respect to her. She repeatedly told us to keep three nomination forms for her but she did not send anyone to collect those.
Raushan Ershad’s son Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (Saad Ershad), who is an incumbent MP from Rangpur-3 constituency, also has not collected the nomination form.
Party chairman GM Quader has been announced as the party’s candidate in the election from the seat. He will contest from Dhaka-17 too.
Currently GM Quader is an MP from Lalmonirhat-3 constituency. Zahid Hasan will contest the upcoming election as the party candidate from that seat.
GM Quader’s wife Sherifa Quader, also an adviser to the party chairman, will contest from Dhaka-18.
Almost all the incumbent MPs of JaPa except Rustam Ali Faraji from Pirojpur-3 have got the party’s nomination.
Speaking about this, Mujibul Haque said Rustam Ali has not been active in the party’s activities for the last few years. He did not talk in favour of the party even in parliament. He has not been selected due to questions over his allegiance to the party.
The other 12 empty constituencies are Sherpur-2, Faridpur-2, Gopalganj-3, Shariatpur-1, Sunamganj-2, Sunamganj-3, Moulvibazar-4, Habiganj-2, Lakshmipur-4, Chattogram-10 and Chattogram-11.
Announcing the names of the candidates, Mujibul Haque also sought votes for the party nominated candidates who will vie for the election with party’s election symbol “plough”.