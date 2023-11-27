JaPa unveils names of candidates, Raushan’s seat empty

JaPa’s main patron Raushan Ershad has not collected the nomination paper so far.

However, the Jatiya Party has not selected any candidate for the Mymensingh-4 constituency, which is the electoral area of Raushan Ershad.

Speaking about this, JaPa Secretary General Mujibul Haque said Raushan Ershad is the party’s main patron. She has not collected the nomination form so far. We haven’t nominated any candidate in that seat showing respect to her. She repeatedly told us to keep three nomination forms for her but she did not send anyone to collect those.

Raushan Ershad’s son Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (Saad Ershad), who is an incumbent MP from Rangpur-3 constituency, also has not collected the nomination form.

Party chairman GM Quader has been announced as the party’s candidate in the election from the seat. He will contest from Dhaka-17 too.