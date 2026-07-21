Manna outlines agenda for PM’s meeting with allied parties

After meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikko, said he had realised that one objective of the meeting was to ensure that the parties which had participated in the joint movement did not drift away from the government.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday night, Manna said, “The prime minister’s attitude appeared to be this... Since he is now in power, he wants to ensure that those who are not in government or are somewhat distant do not move even further away.”