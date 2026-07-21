Manna outlines agenda for PM’s meeting with allied parties
After meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikko, said he had realised that one objective of the meeting was to ensure that the parties which had participated in the joint movement did not drift away from the government.
Speaking to journalists after the meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday night, Manna said, “The prime minister’s attitude appeared to be this... Since he is now in power, he wants to ensure that those who are not in government or are somewhat distant do not move even further away.”
When journalists asked about the discussions with the prime minister, Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, “The formalities went well. However, if you ask about the discussion itself, there was no agenda. Some people delivered speeches, while some expressed interest in becoming part of the government. Some said that they wanted to share power. Others said that they knew nothing about how various matters were being run and that they had no opportunity to participate.”
Manna also said the discussion covered both the positive and negative aspects of the government's activities over the past several months.
Asked about the opposition’s planned movement, governance based on the 31-point reform agenda of the BNP, and future programmes involving the BNP’s allied parties, Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, “I cannot speak on behalf of everyone. Speaking for myself, we will observe whatever programmes the opposition announces or plans to announce. Their main allegation is that the BNP or those currently in power are not carrying out reforms, do not adhere to the July Charter, and are now following an entirely new course.”
He further said, “We believe there are many issues that warrant scrutiny, including the independence of the judiciary, the Secretariat, the Supreme Court Secretariat, and the appointment of judges. Our united reform proposals do not align with the BNP’s current proposals or activities. However, none of these issues came up during this meeting. There was no opportunity to discuss them.”
Mahmudur Rahman Manna added, “We remain part of the movement, but we also want this government to succeed. We want the government to achieve success through its own competence. This was not a meeting where the government invited us because it was facing a crisis and we came forward to assist. This was not that kind of meeting.”
Responding to a question about BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remarks that meetings with the party’s allies would become more frequent in the future, the Nagorik Oikko leader said, “He has said that. Let us see whether they actually do it. If they hold such meetings, we will certainly attend. However, I hope that talk of frequent meetings does not remain merely a statement.”