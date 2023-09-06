BNP wants to play ill-game over Dr Yunus: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday alleged that after failing in all its movements, BNP now wants to play ill-game by making Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus an issue.

"National parliamentary elections are approaching. Evil forces are active ahead of the polls. Last time, they (BNP and its allies) accompanied Dr Kamal Hossain to carry out rampage. This time, they want to play ill-game by making Dr Yunus an issue. They want to destabilise the country again like the 1/11 but their hope will not be fulfilled," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at a brief rally organised at the city's Palashi intersection this afternoon on the occasion of Janmashtami, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.