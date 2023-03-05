Corrupt people controlling government, alleges GM Quader

GM Quader was talking to newspersons after inaugurating a newly constructed academic building of BM College in Dhaknai, Lamonirhat Sadar.
“We have to tell the truth, our country has become a haven for the corrupt people. These corrupt people have become the influential in the society and are getting respect everywhere. None but they have been controlling the country and the government. This is happening in every sector,” he said.
The people are always ready to break this, remarked the JaPa chairman.
He further said the government also have to have goodwill. This problem will never be resolved if the government encourages the criminals instead of the polite.
GM Quader also criticised the government for hike of prices of daily necessaries before the holy Ramadan. “Once again the prices of daily necessaries are increasing in the market before the holy Ramadan. It is possible to manage the situation if steps are taken to ensure sufficient supply against the demand. But either the government is not managing the situation (intentionally) or not being able to manage it. This is sad.”
The former commerce minister further said an act against forming any syndicate of traders was passed during his tenure. A commission has been formed to take punitive actions. Some people also have got jobs at the commission. But no action is being taken against the syndicates.
JaPa preparing to field 300 candidates in national polls
Speaking at another programme, GM Quader, an MP from Lalmonirhat-3 (Sadar) constituency, said, “Jatiya Party has been taking preparation to field candidates in all 300 constituencies in the next parliamentary election. JaPa is a national-level political party. It has people everywhere. In this context, we have been trying to choose competent candidates.
“Currently we are working to strengthen our organisation and our politics so that Jatiya Party alone can compete in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election,” he added.
He was talking to newspersons after attending the meeting of Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital’s healthcare committee as chief guest.
Mentioning that Jatiya Party will take decision after considering everything regarding the elections, GM Quader said, “We have to take decision after enquiring how far we could organise the party, how far we could earn people’s trust in our politics and so forth.”
Criticising the country’s healthcare sector the opposition leader said this was a right of the people that there will be better healthcare for all so that everyone can have good health. “The expansion the country’s healthcare sector has seen is mainly for the upper class people. This is exorbitantly expensive for common people. This is said that let alone better healthcare, availing primary medical care is tough for the general people.”
GM Quader also said at the meeting, “When in parliament or in rallies we talk about lacking in health sector, highlight different crises and irregularities and corruption in the country, in most the case the authorities or the health minister thinks we criticise them for nothing. They think we say those only to make them controversial to people or just as an MP of the opposition.
“Actually it is our duty to highlight different crises of people. We do that. The government could learn those data and information through media which opens up a way to resolve those. All the authorities must remember that it is their duty and responsibility to ensure overall healthcare of general people.”
Lalmonirhat civil surgeon Nirmalendu Roy, Lalmonirhat sadar hospital’s supervisor Ramjan Ali, and former civil surgeons Jahangir Alam and Kashem Ali, Lalmonirhat district Jatiya Party’s member secretary Md. Zahid Hasan, and Lalmonirhat sadar Jatiya Party president Nazrul Islam, among others, were present there.