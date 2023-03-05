Corrupt people controlling government, alleges GM Quader

“Currently we are working to strengthen our organisation and our politics so that Jatiya Party alone can compete in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election,” he added.

He was talking to newspersons after attending the meeting of Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital’s healthcare committee as chief guest.

Mentioning that Jatiya Party will take decision after considering everything regarding the elections, GM Quader said, “We have to take decision after enquiring how far we could organise the party, how far we could earn people’s trust in our politics and so forth.”

Criticising the country’s healthcare sector the opposition leader said this was a right of the people that there will be better healthcare for all so that everyone can have good health. “The expansion the country’s healthcare sector has seen is mainly for the upper class people. This is exorbitantly expensive for common people. This is said that let alone better healthcare, availing primary medical care is tough for the general people.”