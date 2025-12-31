Chief adviser joins namaz-e-janaza of Khaleda Zia

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today, Wednesday joined the Namaz-e-Janaza of three-time former prime minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia at Manik Mia Avenue here this afternoon.

A number of foreign dignitaries arrived in Dhaka to join the funeral of Begum Zia also joined the namaj-e-janaza.

Chief justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, advisers of the interim government, senior civil and military officers, foreign diplomats, Khaleda Zia’s family members and relatives as well as hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life including leaders of different political parties participate in the janaza.

The Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban witnesses an unprecedented outpouring of grief today as millions of mourners from across Bangladesh converged Manik Mia Avenue to pay their final tributes to Begum Zia.