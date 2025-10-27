EC finalises 42,761 polling centres, 244,649 booths
The Election Commission (EC) has published the final list of 42,761 polling centres across the country for the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Elections.
"A total of 42,761 polling centres have been finalised across 64 districts for 300 parliamentary constituencies," said EC Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed while briefing media today, Monday at EC Secretariat in the capital's Agargaon.
He added that the final list of polling centres has been fixed by them today, Monday.
In terms of polling booths, 115,137 booths have been designated for male voters, while 129,602 booths for female voters, making the total 244,649 booths.
"This represents the final number of polling centres and polling booths," he said.
The EC Senior Secretary also said that 14 temporary polling centres have been set up initially, where approximately 12,000 polling booths will be available.
He continued, "On average, a polling station will have 3,000 voters. This has been considered as the catchment area. The number may be adjusted later if necessary."
Earlier, on 10 September, the EC Senior Secretary had published a draft list of polling centres, where separate booths were counted for male and female voters. Each polling booth was assigned for 600 male voters and 500 female voters on average.
The draft list had proposed a total of 42,618 polling centres, with 114,939 male polling booths and 129,107 female polling booths, making the total 244,046 booths.
In the previous 12th National Parliamentary Election, there were 42,150 polling centres and 261,472 polling booths. In this election, the number of polling centres has increased slightly, while the number of polling booths has comparatively decreased.