EC finalises 42,761 polling centres, 244,649 booths

The Election Commission (EC) has published the final list of 42,761 polling centres across the country for the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Elections.

"A total of 42,761 polling centres have been finalised across 64 districts for 300 parliamentary constituencies," said EC Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed while briefing media today, Monday at EC Secretariat in the capital's Agargaon.

He added that the final list of polling centres has been fixed by them today, Monday.