Tarique Rahman visits ailing mother Khaleda Zia at hospital
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman now stays beside ailing mother and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
He reached the hospital at around 6pm after attending a mammoth public gathering at 36 Expressway (300-Foot Road) to welcome him on his historic homecoming from London.
Tarique Rahman returned home after a long 17 years in exile in the UK.
He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here around 11.40am by a regular Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight after departing from London's Heathrow Airport at 6.15pm (London Time) on Wednesday.
"The aircraft carrying him along with his wife Dr. Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:40am after making around one-hour stopover at Sylhet's Osmani International Airport from London," Biman's Managing Director and CEO Dr Md Shafiqur Rahman told BSS.
He was accorded warm reception and emotional greetings at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on arrival from London.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the party standing committee members to greet the acting chairman and accord reception at the VVIP lounge of the airport after his return from London as Tarique Rahman embraced them with a wide smile and warm handshake.
He also exchanged pleasantries with the BNP men present at the airport and waved his hand towards them.
His mother-in-law Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu welcomed him with a flower bouquet as his wife Dr. Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman accompanied him.
After airport proceedings, he started journey to the 36 Expressway (300-Foot Road) venue by a bus amid tight security. He came out of the airport and touched down the soil with dew dropped grasses barefoot before traveling to the brief public event venue at 36 Expressway (300-Foot Road). He also grasped a fist of soil, brought to nose and sniffed being emotional.
Then, a motorcade escorted Tarique Rahman's bus to the venue as millions of people standing on the both sides of airport road bound to 300 feet welcomed him with chanting slogans.
A festive atmosphere prevailed at the area from airport to 300 feet as enthusiasm and excitement were evident among the activists. Some celebrated Tarique Rahman's return by waving the national flag, others carried the party symbol Dhaner Shis (Sheaf of Paddy), while some wore colourful attire and beat drums.
The people chanted various slogans including 'Tarique Rahman Asche, Ma-Mati Dakche', 'Ajker Ei Din e, Shaheed Zia Mone Pore', 'Tomar Amar Marka, Dhaner Shis Marka', 'Tarique Rahmaner Agomon, Suveceshha Sagotom', 'Desh Neta Asche, Bangladesh Kapche' etc.
Tarique Rahman also replied them with waiving hand on board the bus, making an extra-ordinary emotional scenario.