Tarique Rahman visits ailing mother Khaleda Zia at hospital

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman now stays beside ailing mother and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

He reached the hospital at around 6pm after attending a mammoth public gathering at 36 Expressway (300-Foot Road) to welcome him on his historic homecoming from London.

Tarique Rahman returned home after a long 17 years in exile in the UK.