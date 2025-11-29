Khaleda Zia’s illness: Tarique Rahman may return home soon

Considering the health condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia, the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman may return to the country soon, party sources have indicated. However, the exact time of his return is not yet known for certain.

This indication has come from party sources. However, exactly when he will return is still not confirmed.

The BNP chairperson and former prime minister is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital. News of her critical illness has caused deep concern among party leaders and activists.