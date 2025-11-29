Khaleda Zia’s illness: Tarique Rahman may return home soon
Considering the health condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia, the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman may return to the country soon, party sources have indicated. However, the exact time of his return is not yet known for certain.
This indication has come from party sources. However, exactly when he will return is still not confirmed.
The BNP chairperson and former prime minister is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital. News of her critical illness has caused deep concern among party leaders and activists.
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is staying in London, is also very worried. He and his wife, Zubaida Rahman, are continuously monitoring his mother’s health condition. Zubaida Rahman is one of the members of the medical board formed for Khaleda Zia’s treatment. Syeda Shamila Rahman, the wife of Khaleda Zia’s late younger son Arafat Rahman Coco, and Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Iskander are also at the hospital.
Yesterday, Friday afternoon, Mirza Fakhrul Islam went to the hospital to visit the ailing Khaleda Zia. He rushed there again at night. At that time, leaders from different levels of the BNP also gathered there. Under such circumstances, it is learned that Tarique Rahman is returning home soon.
The schedule for the national parliamentary election is expected to be announced at the beginning of December. A possible date for Tarique Rahman’s return during that time was being discussed.
On condition of anonymity, a top BNP leader told Prothom Alo last Thursday that Tarique Rahman may return during the first week of December. He will become a voter after returning home and take part in election campaigning.
According to BNP sources, all preparations— including security arrangements, renovation of his residence, and office setup— have been completed in anticipation of the return of the party’s second top leader after 17 years. BNP leaders who have communication with Tarique Rahman say that he had planned to go to Saudi Arabia for holy Umrah. After that, he would come directly to Dhaka from London.
But his mother’s sudden critical illness may change these plans and could require him to return to the country sooner.