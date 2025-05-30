A particular party wants elections in December

At the opening session of the Nikkei Forum "Future of Asia," Professor Yunus mentioned the recent changes at the helm in Bangladesh. He said that last year, a change took place in the country through a mass uprising led by students, and afterward, his government assumed responsibility.

The chief advisor said, “We are working to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our people, to ensure justice, equality, freedom, and the dignity of the people, and to achieve a peaceful transition to democracy through the conduct of a free, fair, and credible general election.”

He said, “We believe this is an opportunity to correct our mistakes, to build new institutions, and to turn the dream of a just society into reality.”

Noting that Bangladesh continues to play its role despite facing multifarious internal challenges, Professor Muhammad Yunus said that Bangladesh is contributing to global peace and security by participating in UN peacekeeping and peace-building missions, and by sheltering one million Rohingyas who fled from Myanmar for humanitarian reasons.

He said that Asia, home to more than half of the world’s population, stands at the center of uncertainty, and also at the center of possibilities.