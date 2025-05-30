Chief advisor in Japan
A particular party wants elections in December
Chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus has said that the interim government is preparing for a free, fair and credible election for a transition to democracy. He said they were striving to ensure justice, equality, independence and dignity for the people and to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.
He was speaking yesterday, Thursday, at 30th Nikkei Forum inaugural session, 'Future of Asia' held at the Imperial Hotel in the Japanese capital Tokyo.
He later spoke at the question and answer session of the forum. His deliberations at the question and answer session were later broadcast over the state television BTV. In reply to a question, the chief advisor said, the interim government is working with three objectives. One is reforms, the second is the trial of those who committed crimes (during the July mass uprising) and the third is elections.
Professor Yunus said that they had told the people that the election will be held in December this year or, at the latest, in June next year. However, he said, many politicians were questioning why not in December? "Not all political parties, he added, "one particular..."
Saying that when the election would be held depended entirely on how far the reforms are being carried out, the chief advisor stated, "If we want to leave the country as before, leave the institutions as they were before, then we can talk about elections in December. If we hurry things up, just do a few reforms and wait for the other reforms, they we can do this (the election) in December. But if we need good reforms, then we have to wait for another six months."
However, he pointed out, there were those who wanted to get done with the election putting the reforms to one side. He added that not all political parties were saying this, just one.
The chief advisor reiterated that they had no political ambitions. He will hand over power to a political government through an election.
The chief advisor made these remarks at a time when Bangladesh's political arena was heated up over the date of the upcoming national parliamentary election. BNP has taken up a firm stance for the election to be held by December. Last Wednesday, during a BNP rally in Dhaka, the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman joined virtually and said that the election must be held by December.
At the opening session of the Nikkei Forum "Future of Asia," Professor Yunus mentioned the recent changes at the helm in Bangladesh. He said that last year, a change took place in the country through a mass uprising led by students, and afterward, his government assumed responsibility.
The chief advisor said, “We are working to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our people, to ensure justice, equality, freedom, and the dignity of the people, and to achieve a peaceful transition to democracy through the conduct of a free, fair, and credible general election.”
He said, “We believe this is an opportunity to correct our mistakes, to build new institutions, and to turn the dream of a just society into reality.”
Noting that Bangladesh continues to play its role despite facing multifarious internal challenges, Professor Muhammad Yunus said that Bangladesh is contributing to global peace and security by participating in UN peacekeeping and peace-building missions, and by sheltering one million Rohingyas who fled from Myanmar for humanitarian reasons.
He said that Asia, home to more than half of the world’s population, stands at the center of uncertainty, and also at the center of possibilities.
Global trust is under threat
In his speech, "Asia’s Challenge in a Turbulent World," Professor Muhammad Yunus said that the world is going through a period of extreme uncertainty. Global trust is under threat. Noting that the world is becoming increasingly unstable, he said that trust is eroding among nations, within societies, and even between citizens and institutions.
Professor Yunus further said, “We are going through a deeply uncertain time. We are witnessing a world where peace is being disrupted, tensions are rising, and mutual cooperation can no longer be taken for granted.”
The chief advisor said, “Recently, a short but costly war broke out between our two neighbors. It is deeply unfortunate that while we are spending billions on war, millions of people are struggling with hunger or to meet their most basic needs.” He thanked the leaders of both countries for agreeing to a ceasefire.
The chief advisor also said, “What we need is a new kind of economy, one that is built not on competition but on compassion. Not one driven solely by consumption, but by the well-being of others. That is where our future lies.”