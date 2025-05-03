February ideal for polls, shouldn’t be delayed after April: Jamaat ameer
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said next February is an ideal time for holding national elections. If it is not possible, the elections must not be delayed beyond April.
He made the statement while addressing a conference of the party’s district and city unit ameers at the Al-Falah Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.
"We believe two windows are appropriate for the election. One is February, before the month of fasting. If necessary reforms and a visible process of justice fail to gain public trust by then, the election must still be held no later than April," he said.
The Jamaat leader alleged that Tk 26 trillion was laundered during the Awami League regime. He underscored the need for publishing a white paper over the laundered money.
Referring to the six-month election timeline of the chief adviser, Shafiqur Rahman noted that there are some issues involving weather and other factors. Ramadan will begin at the end of February and continue through two-thirds of March. Elections are not feasible during this period.
He added that if the ongoing reform process is expedited and stakeholders cooperate accordingly, elections can be held within the government’s proposed timeframe.