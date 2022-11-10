Zero tolerance for chaos in the name of rally: Home minister

The minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the five-day free treatment and operation of cleft lip and palate patients under the initiative of Asmat Ali Khan Foundation in Madaripur.
BNP will hold a rally with millions of people in the capital Dhaka, claiming to form the government there, the minister added.
He said the whole country is getting ready for the national elections.
“The people of the country will vote for the boat symbol and bring Sheikh Hasina to power again,” he said, adding that there is no substitute for Sheikh Hasina.