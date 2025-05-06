Khaleda Zia returns home
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has returned home from London after four months of medical treatment there. Her two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman, are accompanying her.
An air ambulance provided by Qatar’s Emir carrying Begum Khaleda Zia reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after 10:30am.
She will go to her residence ‘Feroza’ at Gulshan. Thousands of BNP leaders and activists have taken position from Airport to Gulshan to welcome Khaleda.
The leaders and activists have stood on the footpaths holding the national and party flags.
Earlier on Monday, her son and party’s acting chief Tarique Rahman drove her to the airport at about 2:10 pm (London time).
Khaleda Zia left Dhaka for the UK on 7 January for a better treatment. She was be accompanied by her late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman Sithi.
Khaleda Zia received treatment at the private specialised hospital, The London Clinic, in London, under the supervision of a medical board led by John Patrick Kennedy.