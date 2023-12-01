Politics

EC now asks to reshuffle UNOs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Election Commission building.

The election commission has decided to reshuffle the upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) across the country in phases, to ensure a fair environment for the 12th parliamentary election.

In this regard, the statutory body directed the public administration ministry through a letter on Thursday.

According to EC sources, the letter asked the ministry to send transfer proposals in the first phase for the UNOs who have already spent more than a year in their current work stations.

Earlier, the EC has directed the home ministry to transfer the officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations across the country in phases.

