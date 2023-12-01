EC now asks to reshuffle UNOs

The election commission has decided to reshuffle the upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) across the country in phases, to ensure a fair environment for the 12th parliamentary election.
In this regard, the statutory body directed the public administration ministry through a letter on Thursday.
According to EC sources, the letter asked the ministry to send transfer proposals in the first phase for the UNOs who have already spent more than a year in their current work stations.
Earlier, the EC has directed the home ministry to transfer the officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations across the country in phases.