Ishaq Sarkar joins NCP along with granddaughter of Sher-e-Bangla and others
Expelled Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishaq Sarkar has officially joined the National Citizen Party (NCP). Alongside him, Fersamin Haque Iqbal Flora (granddaughter of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, the former Prime Minister of undivided Bengal), content creator Nuruzzaman Kafi, and former Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Rony, who came into focus for protesting railway irregularities during the Awami League government, have also joined NCP.
They joined the party this Friday afternoon at an event held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in Kakrail, Dhaka. The event, titled “Political Leaders and Citizens Joining the NCP,” was attended by the party’s convener and the opposition Chief Whip in Parliament, Nahid Islam, along with several senior leaders of the party.
Fersamin could not attend the event in person as she is abroad. The others were present on the stage. After their names were announced, Nahid Islam welcomed Ishaq Sarkar, Nuruzzaman Kafi, and Mohiuddin Rony with flowers.
NCP convener Nahid Islam and spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan arrived at the IDEB venue around 3:15 pm. Party activists escorted them to the venue while chanting slogans.
Shortly afterward, Ishaq Sarkar arrived with his supporters, who chanted slogans such as: “Ishaq Bhai of Old Dhaka, we have not forgotten you,” “July fighter Ishaq Bhai, we have not forgotten you,” “Ishaq Bhai of hard times, we have not forgotten you,” and “NCP and the people, forge a unity.”
The program began at 3:30 pm. On stage were NCP convener Nahid Islam, chief coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, northern region chief organiser Sarjis Alam, and spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan.
The main event started with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by the national anthem, during which everyone stood and joined in. Opening speeches were delivered by Alauddin Mohammad, convener of NCP Dhaka South, and member secretary SM Shahriar. Tarek Ahmed Adel, the party’s nominated candidate for the Dhaka-7 constituency in the 13th parliamentary election, also spoke.
After remarks by chief coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, Nahid Islam addressed the audience. Announcing the new members, he said: “Fersamin Haque Iqbal is joining the NCP at the central level. She is currently abroad. She is the granddaughter of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq. As a distinguished daughter of Barishal, she will work with the NCP. We welcome social media personality Nuruzzaman Kafi as a representative of the younger generation, and we also welcome our fellow July activist Mohiuddin Rony. We will all work together in unity within NCP.”
Highlighting Ishaq Sarkar as the main attraction of the event, Nahid Islam said: “Ishaq Sarkar needs no introduction. He has held central leadership roles in Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal. He faced numerous cases during the anti-fascist movement. He is our colleague. He practiced opposition politics before and will continue to do so.”
He further added: “Ishaq Sarkar is an inspiration for us. He has set aside all privileges to stand with the people and the youth. Along with him, many of his followers are joining NCP. We welcome them as well.”
Afterward, Nahid Islam formally welcomed Ishaq Sarkar and the other new members with flowers one by one. Later, he and Nasir Uddin Patwari left IDEB to attend another event. Subsequently, Maksudur Rahman Sohel, a leader of the Cultural Liberation Alliance, also joined NCP and was welcomed with flowers by other party leaders.
Ishaq Sarkar and the newly joined members then spoke. NCP Member of Parliament Abdullah Al Amin, along with senior leaders Sarjis Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, also addressed the event.
Earlier, on 19 April 44 leaders from Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), United Peoples Bangladesh (UP Bangladesh), and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement joined NCP. Most of those 44 leaders were activists from UP Bangladesh, a political platform formed by former leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir.