Ishaq Sarkar joins NCP along with granddaughter of Sher-e-Bangla and others

Highlighting Ishaq Sarkar as the main attraction of the event, Nahid Islam said: “Ishaq Sarkar needs no introduction. He has held central leadership roles in Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal. He faced numerous cases during the anti-fascist movement. He is our colleague. He practiced opposition politics before and will continue to do so.”

He further added: “Ishaq Sarkar is an inspiration for us. He has set aside all privileges to stand with the people and the youth. Along with him, many of his followers are joining NCP. We welcome them as well.”

Afterward, Nahid Islam formally welcomed Ishaq Sarkar and the other new members with flowers one by one. Later, he and Nasir Uddin Patwari left IDEB to attend another event. Subsequently, Maksudur Rahman Sohel, a leader of the Cultural Liberation Alliance, also joined NCP and was welcomed with flowers by other party leaders.

Ishaq Sarkar and the newly joined members then spoke. NCP Member of Parliament Abdullah Al Amin, along with senior leaders Sarjis Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, also addressed the event.

Earlier, on 19 April 44 leaders from Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), United Peoples Bangladesh (UP Bangladesh), and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement joined NCP. Most of those 44 leaders were activists from UP Bangladesh, a political platform formed by former leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir.