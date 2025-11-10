My father was in India during liberation war: Mirza Fakhrul

Claiming ‘falsehoods’ are being spread about his father, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that during 1971, his father Mirza Ruhul Amin spent almost the entire period of the Liberation War in India.

The BNP secretary general made the remark in a post on his verified Facebook page Monday afternoon. He did not specify what the falsehoods are. However, the content of the post suggests he may be referring to the recent social media campaign portraying his father as ‘anti-independence’.

Mirza Fakhrul wrote on his verified Facebook page, “Smears about my father began during the last Awami regime. Unfortunately, a group that considers itself a participant in the July movement has also joined in spreading these smears over the past year.”

Mirza Fakhrul’s father, a Muslim League leader, was a member of the Peace Committee in 1971, according to Awami League leaders. Fakhrul’s post comes after such claims have resurfaced recently.