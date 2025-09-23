This is not a personal attack on Akhter Hossain: Tasnim Jara
Tasnim Jara, Senior Joint Member-Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), remarked that the incident of eggs being thrown at Akhter Hossain, Member-Secretary of the NCP in New York, was not merely an attack on him personally. She said that the attack had taken place because of Akhter’s political identity.
Akhter Hossain had travelled to New York as part of the delegation accompanying Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Eyewitnesses stated that after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport, NCP Member-Secretary Akhter Hossain was pelted with eggs by Jubo League leader Mizanur Rahman.
The incident occurred at around 5pm local time on 22 September (on Monday) as Akhter was leaving Terminal 4 of the airport. At the time of the attack, Tasnim Jara was also by his side.
Later, in a post on her Facebook account regarding the matter, Tasnim Jara wrote: “Today, upon our arrival in the United States, our party’s Member-Secretary Akhter Hossain was attacked. Eggs were thrown at him and he was verbally abused.”
The Senior Joint Member-Secretary of the NCP further said, “This is not an attack on Akhter Hossain personally; it was carried out because of his political identity. Because he represents that party which is consistently working to dismantle the structure of fascism.”
Tasnim Jara also wrote: “This attack has clearly demonstrated the depth of fear and despair within the defeated forces.” She added: “I am certain that this attack will not weaken Akhter Hossain in the slightest; rather, it will strengthen his resolve even further.”