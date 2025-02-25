I’ll have more vibrant role on streets: Nahid Islam
After resigning from the interim government as information and broadcasting adviser, Nahid Islam has said he will have a more vibrant role on the streets to consolidate the forces of the mass-uprising.
While speaking to the media at the chief adviser’s official residence Jamuna on Tuesday, the former adviser said he resigned in order to work from the ground to execute the promises of the mass-uprising.
He served two ministries and some additional duties throughout the last six months. Describing the tenure ‘very short’, he noted that he tried his level best to serve his duties and that it is up to the people now to assess his efforts.
During the briefing , he was accompanied by the chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam. In response to a query, he clarified that he aspires to join the new political party.
According to the chief adviser’s office, Nahid Islam stepped down as adviser to the information and broadcasting ministry and the post, telecommunication, and information technology ministry at noon on Tuesday.