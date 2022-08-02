BNP continues propaganda to hide failure: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) continues its propaganda and falsehood over power and energy to hide its own failure.

“The BNP’s continuous propaganda and lying about electricity and energy are nothing but an effort to conceal its own failure (while in power),” he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said though the BNP leaders want to easily forget their past, the country’s people remember it.

During the BNP regime, there was 13-14 hours of load-shedding when the country plunged into darkness, he said.

The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders handed over the country’s precious mineral resources to their foreign masters to come to the state power and they deceived the nation by installing poles only in the name of electricity supply.