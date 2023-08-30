Dr Yunus spends USD 2m for statements by world leaders: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that BNP has started a ‘new game’ as their anti-government movement has lost its momentum, reports UNB.
“BNP’s movement has lost its momentum. They started a new game on Dr Muhammad Yunus' issue. They will not be allowed to play this evil game on the land of Bangladesh” he said during a discussion at the secretariat.
He then questioned the source of funds behind a recent statement by Nobel laureates published in an American newspaper. He said that it cost two million dollars to get space for the statement in the newspaper.
“They are dreaming of 1/11 again. Dr Yunus tried a lot during that time. His dream was not fulfilled,” he said.
“Some are asking for suspension of Yunus' case, how will it be suspended? Examine the case documents and paperwork to ensure they are correct. They want to obstruct the upcoming national election and want to build a new platform to disturb Bangladesh's peaceful election environment. Want to say it clearly that we will not allow this evil game on Bangladesh’s land,” he said.
“Why do we need a Nobel laureate who is stealing the workers’ money? He stole money of the employees and they filed case against him,” he added.