Tarique's income from shares and savings, Shafiqur's from agriculture

On the other hand, his immovable assets include slightly more than two acres of non-agricultural land, with a value of Tk 345,000 at the time of acquisition. In addition, his affidavit notes 2.9 per cent of land received as a gift, the value of which is listed as unknown.

There are no loans in the name of Tarique Rahman or his dependants. In the 2025–26 tax year, he paid Tk 101,453 in income tax.

Tarique Rahman’s wife, Zubaida Rahman, is a medical doctor. Her income in the 2025–26 tax year was approximately Tk 3.561 million, and she paid about Tk 558,000 in income tax. In her income tax statement or return, she declared assets worth a little over Tk 10.53 million. Of this, approximately Tk 6.655 million is in cash and bank deposits, Tk 3.5 million is in fixed deposits (FDRs), and Tk 15,000 is in savings deposits. She has no immovable property.

There are currently no criminal cases against Tarique Rahman. In the affidavit’s section on cases, it is stated that a total of 77 cases filed against him since 2004 have been disposed of in stages. Some resulted in acquittal, some were withdrawn, some were dismissed, and in some he was discharged.