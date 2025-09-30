All 6 representing ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ are from UPDF: CHT affairs adviser

“The group calling itself ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ came to meet me today. Six of them attended, and all six are from the UPDF. In Khagrachhari, there is no entity outside of the UPDF. I asked them one by one, and they admitted, ‘yes, we are all UPDF,’” Supradip Chakma stated.

He further remarked, “That in itself is not a crime; people may hold their own ideologies. But I told them, ‘What you have done in the past few days does not appear to have been conducted in a mature way. There is a lack of maturity in your actions.’”

“The hill people always chant the slogan ‘Withdraw the army.’ Yet, in this world there are certain realities which we cannot so easily overcome. A day will come when, even if we try to hold them back by force, we will not be able to keep them,” the adviser noted.