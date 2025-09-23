CUCSU polls
CU students say ‘no’ to dominance and muscle politics
Even a year ago, getting a seat in Chittagong University’s residential halls required ‘approval’ from Chhatra League (now banned). From participating in Chhatra League’s meetings to engaging in violence were prerequisites of staying at halls. Campus violence over petty issues became a norm.
At least 20 general students of CU yesterday, Monday, said they don’t want return of those days of muscle politics in the campus.
For more than a decade, the dominance of the Chhatra League on campus remained unchallenged. During this time, students from leftist groups, Chhatra Dal, and Islami Chhatra Shibir—as well as general students—were assaulted by the Chhatra League.
Several students were beaten simply for criticising the Awami League government on social media platforms like Facebook.
After the fall of the Awami League on 5 August last year, the political landscape of the campus shifted.
Chhatra League leaders and activists went into hiding, while the BNP-affiliated Chhatra Dal and Jamaat-affiliated Islami Chhatra Shibir began to reemerge.
Against this backdrop, the 7th elections to Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and hall councils are scheduled for 12 October.
The total number of voters is 27,521. Twelve panels have been announced to contest in the CUCSU elections.
Students are excited that elections are finally taking place after 35 years, Chief Election Commissioner Professor Monir Uddin told Prothom Alo.
All necessary preparations have been taken to ensure a fair vote, he added.
Everyone wants a safe campus
Students say they cannot yet confidently claim that the campus is fully safe. Recently, two rounds of clashes broke out between students and residents of nearby Jobra village, leaving hundreds of students injured. Many were hacked and wounded. Students blame the administration for failing to provide security.
They demand a safe campus, saying that those elected must ensure security and force the administration to take proper measures. They stress that the dominance-based culture of the past must not return.
Abdullah bin Amin, a second-year student of Communication and Journalism, told Prothom Alo that the administration had no control over the halls in the past. The Chhatra League itself acted as the hall administration. In the future, if any organisation engages in such activities, CUCSU leaders must protest.
Lingering fears
Since 5 August, students have been allocated seats based on merit. However, students allege that one faction is still desperate to control the halls and is organising various programmes there, fueling concerns.
They point out that the history of campus politics is marred by bloodshed and dominance. From the 1980s until 2012, Chhatra Shibir held sway.
Afterwards, the Chhatra League’s control repeatedly turned the campus into a battleground. Between 1997 and 2016, 15 students were killed on campus. Only one case saw a trial—and all the accused were acquitted.
Candidates for Vice-President (VP) and General Secretary (GS) posts have echoed the students’ demands.
Sajjad Hossain, the Chhatra Dal’s VP candidate, said that Chhatra Dal has never practiced politics of dominating halls on campus, and it never will in the future.
Ibrahim Hossain, VP candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel, reiterated the same.
Tasnim Jahan, GS candidate from the “Sarbojonin Shikkharthi Jote,” said a monitoring cell should be formed to ensure that politics of hall-grabbing does not recur.