CU students say ‘no’ to dominance and muscle politics

Even a year ago, getting a seat in Chittagong University’s residential halls required ‘approval’ from Chhatra League (now banned). From participating in Chhatra League’s meetings to engaging in violence were prerequisites of staying at halls. Campus violence over petty issues became a norm.

At least 20 general students of CU yesterday, Monday, said they don’t want return of those days of muscle politics in the campus.

For more than a decade, the dominance of the Chhatra League on campus remained unchallenged. During this time, students from leftist groups, Chhatra Dal, and Islami Chhatra Shibir—as well as general students—were assaulted by the Chhatra League.

Several students were beaten simply for criticising the Awami League government on social media platforms like Facebook.