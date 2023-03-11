AL wants to cling to power till 2041: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Awami League now dreams of clinging to power till 2041 by holding an election in same fashion as they did in 2014 and 2018.

People will, however, would not let it happen this time and defeat them by creating a mass movement.

Fakhrul said this while speaking at a human chain event of BNP in front of its central office in Naya Paltan on Saturday afternoon.

To press home their 10-point demand, BNP and several other anti-government parties and alliances hold human chain event in every district and city of the country simultaneously from 11:00am to 12 noon. The human chain in Dhaka was stretched along 24 kilometer roads from Jatrabari to Tongi’s Abdullahpur.

Mirza Fakhrul spoke as chief guest in the event in Naya Paltan while standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain in front of Suvastu Nazar Valley market in Uttara.