3 advisers must resign immediately, Ishraque Hossain says on Facebook
Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Ishraque Hossain said three advisors of the interim government must resign immediately.
Ishraque Hossain said in his verified Facebook page on Saturday evening.
“Three non-neutral and dangerous advisors must resign immediately or sign a bond they will not contest in the next election. It’s non-negotiable. National security advisor must be questioned to extract more information about any potential threat to our beloved motherland, Bangladesh,” Ishraque Hossain wrote in Facebook.
Earlier on Thursday, BNP demanded resignation of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam and National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman.
Previously, Ishraque Hossain also demanded resignation of Asif Mahmud and Mahfuj Alam to bring neutrality in the interim government.