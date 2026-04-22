11 parties, including Jamaat, aim to start a major movement

An 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami aims to launch a large-scale movement to press for the implementation of the referendum verdict.

After organising rallies, seminars, and leaflet distribution campaigns, the alliance now plans to hold gatherings in divisional cities, followed by a grand rally in the capital, with the objective of increasing political pressure on the ruling authorities.

Multiple sources at the policymaking level within the alliance have indicated that the current programmes primarily focus on building public opinion and strengthening organisational preparedness.

They intend to expand the scope of activities in the next phase after assessing the ground situation and political response.

Discussions are also under way regarding the possibility of adopting tougher programmes if necessary.