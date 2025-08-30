No force can obstruct polls in first half of February ‘26: Shafiqul Alam
Firmly reiterating that the next parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February 2026, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Saturday said no force will be able to obstruct the polls.
“We are firmly saying that the polls will be held before 15 February. No force can prevent it. No conspiracy can stop it. The environment is sufficiently conducive to hold the elections,” he said while briefing the reports in front of Chief Adviser’s residence Jamuna in the city this afternoon.
The press secretary also said that the Chief Adviser will hold meetings with three political parties - BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and NCP- at Jamuna on Sunday.
The meeting with BNP will be held at 3:00 pm while separate meetings with Jamaat and NCP will be held at 4.30 pm and 6:00 pm respectively.
Discussions will focus on the current political situation and the upcoming national election, Shafiqul Alam said.
Besides, in a statement issued today, the interim government reaffirmed in the strongest possible terms that the national election will be held in time, in the first half of February 2026.
“This is the solemn commitment of the Interim Government to the people of Bangladesh. All conspiracies, obstructions, or attempts to delay or derail the election will be firmly resisted by the Interim Government and our democracy-loving patriotic people,” the statement said.
In the statement, the government strongly condemned the brutal attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and other leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement and assured of ensuring the highest standard of medical care.
The interim government assured the country’s people that a thorough and impartial investigation into this heinous incident will be conducted with utmost urgency.
“No individual, regardless of influence or position, will be spared from accountability. Justice will be delivered transparently and swiftly,” the statement read.