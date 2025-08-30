No force can obstruct polls in first half of February ‘26: Shafiqul Alam

Firmly reiterating that the next parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February 2026, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Saturday said no force will be able to obstruct the polls.

“We are firmly saying that the polls will be held before 15 February. No force can prevent it. No conspiracy can stop it. The environment is sufficiently conducive to hold the elections,” he said while briefing the reports in front of Chief Adviser’s residence Jamuna in the city this afternoon.