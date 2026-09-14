Student tears down Jinnah’s pictures from DUCSU museum
A student protested by tearing down three pictures of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the Dhaka University Central Students’ union (DUCSU) museum.
The student, Abu Tayeb Habildar, went to the DUCSU museum at around 2:30 pm today, Monday, and tore down the three pictures.
Abu Tayeb was a student of the 2001–02 academic session at the University of Dhaka. In the latest DUCSU election, he contested the vice-president (VP) post.
Speaking to journalists, Abu Tayeb said, “Jinnah, who took decisions against our mother tongue and ordered the arrest of students at Curzon Hall of Dhaka University in 1948, cannot have a place in DUCSU.”
He questioned whether there was any mention in the DUCSU election manifesto of portraying Jinnah as a hero. He also alleged that Islami Chhatra Shibir was attempting to glorify controversial figures, including Jinnah, at Dhaka University.
He further said, “In this DUCSU, at this Dhaka University, in this Bangladesh, no villain like Jinnah or villains like Ghulam Azam and Nizami can become our heroes. We will not allow them to become heroes.”
DUCSU reopened its museum yesterday, Sunday, following renovations. No solo or prominent photographs of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a leader of Bangladesh’s independence struggle, were displayed there. Instead, three pictures of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah were newly added.
One of the pictures was from an event held at the then Racecourse Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, on 21 March, 1948, where Jinnah declared that “Urdu alone will be Pakistan’s state language.”
Another photograph shows Jinnah at the annual conference of the All-India Muslim League held in Lahore in March 1940.
The third was a newspaper clipping from Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper on the 1970 election, featuring a picture of Jinnah.