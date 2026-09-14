Student tears down Jinnah’s pictures from DUCSU museum

A student protested by tearing down three pictures of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the Dhaka University Central Students’ union (DUCSU) museum.

The student, Abu Tayeb Habildar, went to the DUCSU museum at around 2:30 pm today, Monday, and tore down the three pictures.

Abu Tayeb was a student of the 2001–02 academic session at the University of Dhaka. In the latest DUCSU election, he contested the vice-president (VP) post.

Speaking to journalists, Abu Tayeb said, “Jinnah, who took decisions against our mother tongue and ordered the arrest of students at Curzon Hall of Dhaka University in 1948, cannot have a place in DUCSU.”