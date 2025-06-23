JCD dubs meeting between Chhatra Shibir, Jamiat-e-Talaba leaders ‘betrayal’
Recently Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir central president Jahidul Islam and two others met the top leaders of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan.
Through this meeting, the Shibir president betrayed the students of Bangladesh, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal central general secretary Nasir Uddin remarked on Monday.
Islami Chhatra Shibir is the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami while Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan is the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal is the student wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
JCD leader Nasir Uddin said this while inaugurating the distribution of membership forms for its Government Titumir College unit today.
“Today’s Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan is the main branch of Chhatra Sangha that led in the mass killing during the liberation war in 1971. The Shibir president secretly met the leaders of that organisation. Actually, they could not forget their guardian,” he said.
A post in the verified Facebook of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan said on Sunday, “The Central President of Islami Jamiat Talaba Pakistan, Bro. Hassan Bilal Hashmi, met with Bro. Jahidul Islam, Central President of Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir, along with his delegation at the sidelines of International Youth Conference.
“The Secretary General of Islami Jamiat Talaba Pakistan, Bro. Wasim Haider, and the President of IJT Karachi, Bro. Muhammad Aabish Siddiqui, were also present on the occasion.
“The Islami Chattra Shibir delegation included Azizur Rahman Azad (publicity affairs secretary) and Mutasim Billah Shahidi (international affairs secretary).
“During the meeting, both delegations discussed various educational and organizational issues and explored avenues for future collaboration.”
Recently, the International Muslim Youth Summit was held in Kelantan, Malaysia. JCD central general secretary Nasir Uddin spoke about this during today’s programme of the organisation at Government Titumir College.
He said, “Shibir president secretly met the leaders of Jamiat-e-Talaba, which is a successor of the genocidal organisation whose leaders killed our brothers and raped our sisters in 1971. Shibir betrayed the students of Bangladesh by meeting the leaders of Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan.”
The JCD general secretary further said in their Facebook page, Jamiat-e-Talaba has written that they will work with Shibir unitedly to implement their mission.
Chhatra Shibir will have to clarify about the mission that Jamiat-e-Talaba has taken to confuse the students of Bangladesh.
Nasir Uddin further said Chhatra Shibir will have to apologise for its “betrayal” by meeting the perpetrators of 1971 genocide.