JCD dubs meeting between Chhatra Shibir, Jamiat-e-Talaba leaders ‘betrayal’

JCD leader Nasir Uddin said this while inaugurating the distribution of membership forms for its Government Titumir College unit today.

“Today’s Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan is the main branch of Chhatra Sangha that led in the mass killing during the liberation war in 1971. The Shibir president secretly met the leaders of that organisation. Actually, they could not forget their guardian,” he said.

A post in the verified Facebook of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan said on Sunday, “The Central President of Islami Jamiat Talaba Pakistan, Bro. Hassan Bilal Hashmi, met with Bro. Jahidul Islam, Central President of Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir, along with his delegation at the sidelines of International Youth Conference.