Decision on speaker and deputy speaker today

The first session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad will begin tomorrow, Thursday. However, as of yesterday, it was not clear who will preside over the inaugural meeting and who will be appointed as the new speaker and deputy speaker.

A decision on these matters may be taken at the parliamentary party meeting of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), to be held this morning, Wednesday. The meeting will be chaired by the parliamentary leader and prime minister Tarique Rahman.

According to BNP sources, the election of the speaker and deputy speaker, as well as the presiding arrangements for the opening of the session, may be discussed and decided at the meeting.

Due to their majority, the ruling party’s nominated candidates are generally elected as speaker and deputy speaker. Members of the ruling party are usually appointed to both positions.

However, this time, BNP has proposed that the deputy speaker position be given to the opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami. It is not yet certain whether Jamaat-e-Islami will accept the post. A decision on this may be taken at the opposition party meeting today.