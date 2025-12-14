Banned Chhatra League leader issues ‘murder’ threat, says, “Little brother, increase protection”
Asadullah Hil Galib, general secretary of the banned Rajshahi University unit of Chhatra League, has been accused of issuing a murder threat through a Facebook post. He made the threat on Friday evening in a post from his verified Facebook account.
The post came on the same day that Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, was critically injured after being shot by assailants in the capital.
The attack occurred on Friday afternoon, a day after the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election was announced.
In his Facebook post, Asadullah Hil Galib wrote, “Please don’t let anyone touch the one from my campus. I request you all. He belongs only to me and my brother Mostafizur Rahman Babu.”
He further wrote: “'Little brother', increase protection. Don’t roam around alone on an 80cc bike. And since your father Shadik (Shadik Kayem) travels by helicopter, you should at least go to Dhaka by plane—otherwise something might happen before or after Jamuna. I want you to stay alive; there are many scores to settle.”
In the comments section of the post, Rajshahi University Chhatra League president Mostafizur Rahman Babu wrote, “Pray to Allah that He keeps him alive.”
Earlier, Galib had posted several Facebook statuses and comments threatening Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) General Secretary Salahuddin Ammar, including posts featuring Ammar’s photo.
In response, Salahuddin Ammar wrote in a Facebook post yesterday: “Why wasn’t I the first target? My brother Hadi could have been cautious then! The struggle against Indian hegemony and Awami fascism will continue unto death, generation after generation. Every drop of Hadi’s blood will write the history of revolution. Life and death are in Allah’s hands—who am I to stop it?”
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, Salahuddin Ammar said, “Since three months after July, fallen autocrats have been issuing threats through calls, messages and emails. In one post, after Hadi bhai, I was targeted. At this point, I do feel somewhat insecure. But we have chosen this path—threats are bound to come. I am not taking them too seriously.”