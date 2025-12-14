Banned Chhatra League leader issues ‘murder’ threat, says, “Little brother, increase protection”

Asadullah Hil Galib, general secretary of the banned Rajshahi University unit of Chhatra League, has been accused of issuing a murder threat through a Facebook post. He made the threat on Friday evening in a post from his verified Facebook account.

The post came on the same day that Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, was critically injured after being shot by assailants in the capital.

The attack occurred on Friday afternoon, a day after the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election was announced.