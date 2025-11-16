Election prospects emerge despite frustration and uncertainty: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has stated that, despite widespread confusion, frustration and uncertainty, the prospect of holding the national election has now begun to take shape.
He said there appears to be a possibility of conducting the election in February 2026, though certain groups are deliberately attempting to create instability in the country.
He made these remarks on Sunday afternoon while addressing a discussion meeting as the chief guest at the National Press Club in Dhaka. The event was organised by BNP for observing the death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani marking the 49th death anniversary of the leader.
During the discussion, Fakhrul said, “Whatever the situation, even amid much confusion, frustration and uncertainty, a possibility has emerged that the election will take place in February 2026.
Yet some factions, some groups, are intentionally trying to create uncertainty in Bangladesh. They are placing various demands to obstruct, halt or delay the election. However, what the people of this country need most right now is an elected government that has public support.”
He urged all political parties to extend support to the electoral process without delay and to help create an opportunity for electing public representatives.
Commenting on the state of the economy, the BNP secretary general said that the situation is worsening day by day. He warned that without an elected government, the economic situation would deteriorate further.
He added that law and order is also deteriorating, which would worsen significantly without an elected administration in place.
Mirza Fakhrul further said that a certain group is conspiring to create chaos in the country ahead of Monday’s scheduled verdict in what he described as the genocide case against fascist Hasina.
He expressed concern that a particular group may attempt to exploit political divisions and instability to fuel disorder. According to him, all political parties must behave responsibly with regard to the election.
Economist Mahbub Ullah also spoke at the event. He said that although the government is announcing the February election with determination, the evolving situation shows darkness. He warned that failure to hold the election on time would lead to a major crisis and disaster for the country.
Mahbub Ullah expressed scepticism about whether the public would fully understand the four questions to be posed in the upcoming referendum, which is to be held simultaneously with the election.
He said, “I have serious doubts about how comprehensible the four questions will be to the public. A large portion of Bangladesh’s population is still illiterate. How will they make an informed decision on four complex questions? This is a major concern. Therefore, what is needed now is political unity, a unity among those who truly love the country.”
He added that the distance created among the forces behind the July uprising must be reduced and that they must work together for the nation. He stressed that democracy must be restored, as without democracy the country’s independence and sovereignty cannot be preserved.
Mahbub Ullah said that the people of Bangladesh will not tolerate any obstruction to the democratic process. He further stated that the previous elections under Sheikh Hasina lacked public participation and that neighbouring India had supported her in conducting those elections.
He argued that democracy is essential to resist hegemony and to safeguard the country’s interests. “Those in positions of responsibility must ensure that the next election is held fairly and smoothly, without any form of obstruction,” he added.
He also addressed Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, urging him to take the necessary steps to ensure that the election he announced for February is successfully held in accordance with that announcement.
The discussion meeting was presided over by BNP vice chairman Shamsuzzaman. Other speakers included Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, a member of the BNP chairperson’s advisory council and BNP joint secretary general Abdus Salam Azad, among others.