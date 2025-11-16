Election prospects emerge despite frustration and uncertainty: Mirza Fakhrul

During the discussion, Fakhrul said, “Whatever the situation, even amid much confusion, frustration and uncertainty, a possibility has emerged that the election will take place in February 2026.

Yet some factions, some groups, are intentionally trying to create uncertainty in Bangladesh. They are placing various demands to obstruct, halt or delay the election. However, what the people of this country need most right now is an elected government that has public support.”

He urged all political parties to extend support to the electoral process without delay and to help create an opportunity for electing public representatives.

Commenting on the state of the economy, the BNP secretary general said that the situation is worsening day by day. He warned that without an elected government, the economic situation would deteriorate further.

He added that law and order is also deteriorating, which would worsen significantly without an elected administration in place.

Mirza Fakhrul further said that a certain group is conspiring to create chaos in the country ahead of Monday’s scheduled verdict in what he described as the genocide case against fascist Hasina.