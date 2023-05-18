Awami League to focus on city polls and BNP’s movement simultaneously

Awami League wants to ensure victory of its candidates in upcoming elections to five city corporations and simultaneously keep control of the streets in the face of agitation of the opposition parties.

AL would continue its counter movement if BNP creates any anti-government agitation. However, the ruling party would focus more on city corporation elections if BNP does not take to the streets in this time. The party leaders said AL has already made plans keeping in mind that the opposition parties would intensify anti-government agitations in the run up to the national election.

Several leaders of AL said the party’s central committee at the beginning of the month directed the leaders-activists of the party and its associate organisations to start all out campaign in five city corporation areas. The AL and associate bodies formed separate committees to this end. But the party has tweaked its strategy as BNP and allies launched fresh agitation with rallies, human chains and marches. The ruling party rolled out counter programmes to keep control of the streets. The party men have now been asked to join election campaigns alongside the political programmes.

AL sources said the party was a bit relaxed about winning all five city corporation elections as BNP boycotted the polls. But now the party is to think about its strategies as competition is likely to increase due to participation of some leaders of the party and BNP as independent candidates in some places. The ruling party is especially worried over Gazipur and Barishal city elections.